One dead after Sunday night shooting on city’s southwest side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One woman is dead after a shooting Sunday night.

Police were called to the Eagle’s Lodge in the 4900 block of Bluffton Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. for a person suffering from gunshot wounds. On arrival, officers located an adult female in the passenger side of a vehicle in the parking lot. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased.

The victim and a male driver had been at the Eagle’s Lodge and had left to go to an unknown location when they were engaged by gunfire while driving. The driver then went back to the Eagle’s Lodge to call for help.

There is currently no suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.