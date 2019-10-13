One dead after Sunday evening shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after Sunday evening shooting left one man dead.

Police were called to the 600 block of Runnion Ave. just after 6 p.m. after a report of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity, cause and manner of death will be released later by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. No one else was hurt.

Officers checked to see if people in a nearby home were involved in the shooting. That is still under investigation.

Police are going door to door in the neighborhood searching for witnesses. If you have any information, contact police.

There is no information available at this time on a possible shooter(s).