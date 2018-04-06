One dead after shooting near downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened last night near downtown.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the intersection of East Berry Street and Francis Street a few minutes after 7pm on reports of shots fired and a man lying in an alley.

Police found the man, Malcolm D. Robinson, 40 of Fort Wayne, in an alley just west of Harmar, between Berry and Wayne Streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner says Robinson’s cause of death is a gunshot wound to the chest, and ruled the manner of his death a homicide. This is the 13th homicide in Allen County this year.

Witnesses told police a vehicle was seen leaving the area shortly after the gunshots were heard, but a description of the vehicle has not yet been released. If you know anything about the shooting you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.