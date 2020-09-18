One dead after police pursuit leads to crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A police chase led to a fatal crash that shut down a busy Fort Wayne roadway early this morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to a home on Kenwood Avenue for a domestic dispute at about 3:45am; by the time they got there the man involved had fled the scene, but he returned while officers were at the house and fled again, leading them on a high-speed chase down Vance Avenue that ended when his vehicle slammed into the side of a box truck at the intersection of Coliseum Blvd.

He died at the scene while the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

Roads nearby were closed for several hours while police cleared the scene.