MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): One person has died after an incident on a Mercer County Farm on Thursday.

Deputies were called to a farm in the 7100 block of Indian Trail Road in Maria Stein at 9:10 a.m. on a report of a man that may have been struck by a grain wagon.

First responders were unable to revive the victim, Brian Dahlinghaus, 66.

The incident is still under investigation.