One dead after gas station armed robbery, photos of person of interest released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is dead after a Thanksgiving night robbery at a Fort Wayne gas station.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News they were called to the Meijer Gas Station on Lima Road at a few minutes after 8pm Thursday to a “holdup alarm.”

By the time they got there the man who had been working behind the counter was dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say a white man, pictured within this article, came into the station with a handgun and attempted to rob it when the shooting occurred.

Another gas station employee who was working inside the cooler area at the time of the shooting and was not injured.

The suspect is described as a male/white, approximately 17 to 20 years old, thin build, and approximately 5’8” to 5’11” tall. The suspect was wearing a red long sleeved Air Jordan T-shirt, black baggy jeans, black shoes, and a black stocking cap with yellow writing on it.

He was last seen running northwest through the Meijer parking lot towards the garden center area.

Detectives are currently interviewing potential witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from the gas station and nearby businesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or simply dial 911.