One dead after early-morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is dead after a shooting early this morning in Fort Wayne.

Police were called to an apartment in the 2900 block of Boardwalk Circle at 1:25am to find a man lying outside of an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at a nearby hospital.

Witnesses told police shortly after the man arrived at the apartment complex, a fight could be heard between two men, then shots were fired. The man who police say did the shooting has been taken in for questioning.

Police are trying to determine the relationship between the men, as well as if either of them actually lived at the complex.