One dead after early-morning shooting, crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police say a man is dead after a vehicle slammed into an apartment building early this morning.

Police were called to the Woodview Manor Apartments at about 3:40am to find the driver still in the vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Witnesses told police a passenger who had been in the car with the victim jumped out and fled after the crash. Police are now currently looking for him and consider him a “person of interest” in the case. Officers are also investigating whether this is related to a report of shots being fired elsewhere.

Nobody in the building was hurt.