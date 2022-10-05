One dead after crash in southeast Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died in a crash in southeast Allen County Wednesday.

Officers responded to Minnich Road and Hoffman Road shortly after 9 a.m. On arrival, they found a female pinned under a Chrysler 300, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Initial reports show that the female was traveling north on Minnich Road when for unknown reasons she went off the east side of the roadway and rolled over in a corn field.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. The identity of the deceased, as well as cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner.