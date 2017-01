FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne this morning.

Fort Wayne Police Dispatch tells WOWO News the crash happened at mile marker 306, just north of Illinois Road, at about 10:30 a.m.

The crash left one lane of I-69 Northbound open, as crews closed down the other two to work on the scene. The cause of the crash and identity of the victim have not yet been released.