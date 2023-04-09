One critically injured in Warsaw shooting; two arrested

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): One person was critically injured and two men were arrested after a shooting in Warsaw early Saturday morning.

Warsaw Police were called on a report of shots fired at 12:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. Officials say it appeared the wound was a contact wound from point-blank range.

Several people were on scene and detained. One person was taken into custody behind the home and was later determined to be the alleged shooter.

Police say a fight broke out in the front yard of a home in the 100 block of East Baker Street and a gun was fired. That weapon, which was placed in a vehicle at the home, was later collected by police for evidence in the case.

Michael Raul Ramirez, 18, was arrested and is facing felony charges of criminal recklessness with a weapon, pointing a firearm and battery with a deadly weapon. Police also discovered an injury to the suspect’s head that was allegedly done during the fight through the use of brass knuckles. Police found a set of brass knuckles on the roof of the home. Alonso Miguel Contreras, 21, was arrested and is facing a felony charge of battery causing moderate bodily injury.

The victim was taken to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital and was then airlifted to Lutheran Hospital In Fort Wayne. He was listed in critical but stable condition in the ICU.

The investigation is still ongoing.