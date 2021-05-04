One critically injured in Steuben Co. crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One person suffered critical injuries after a crash Tuesday morning between a semi and a pickup truck.

Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies and the Indiana State Police were called at 9:07 a.m. on a report of a crash between a semi and pickup at the intersection of U.S. 20 and CR 600 W in Jackson Township.

Officials found a Chevrolet Avalanche on its driver’s side with a woman trapped inside. Meanwhile, the semi was in the grass on the north side of the highway west of CR 600 W.

Police say the driver of the pickup was going north on CR 600 W when he pulled out in front of the semi, striking the passenger side of the pickup.

A 53-year-old Angola woman was pulled from the pickup and was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. She was not wearing a seat belt. The woman was last listed in critical condition with numerous injuries.

The drivers of the pickup truck and semi were not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.