One critically injured in Monday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Late Monday night, officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting in the 13700 block of Ledgestone Place, near the intersection of Illinois Road and Noyer Road.

Upon arrival, officers and medics located a man with critical injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Investigation indicated that the suspect and victim were at a residence attending a small gathering before the shooting occurred. The suspect fled before police arrived and was located nearly 3 hours later, south of Allen County. The suspect is now in police custody.