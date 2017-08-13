One in critical condition and criminal charges pending after crash at Maumee and Edsall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is in critical condition after fleeing from a traffic stop and crashing their vehicle Saturday night.

Just before 10 p.m. last night, a Fort Wayne police officer performed a traffic stop for a vehicle speeding around Maumee and Glasgow.

The vehicle pulled over, waiting for the police officer to stop behind them. They then sped off, and lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Maumee and Edsall.

The vehicle left the roadway and rolled over several times before hitting a fence just east of the intersection.

The driver exited their vehicle and ran for a short distance before collapsing nearby.

The driver was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, and criminal charges are pending.

Preliminary information indicates the vehicle was stolen from Adams County Indiana, and that speed and alcohol were involved.

The crash is still under investigation.