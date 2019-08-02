One critical after Thursday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting near a Fort Wayne park late last night.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of Spring Street, close to Hamilton Park, at about 11:15 pm Thursday on reports of a man lying in a parking lot. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition.

Police aren’t yet sure what led to the shooting and have been speaking with those who live nearby in a search for possible witnesses.