One critical after Thanksgiving Day shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Thanksgiving afternoon in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Wallen Hills Drive at about 1:38pm To did one man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was in serious condition at the time but worsened upon arriving at the hospital.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses that were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. This incident remains under investigation.