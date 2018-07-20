One critical after south-side shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is in critical condition after a shooting on the south side of Fort Wayne yesterday evening.

Fort Wayne Police were called to a home on Hoagland Avenue, just south of Rudisill Boulevard, at 5:11pm after the man called 911 to report he had been shot in the leg.

When police arrived they put a tourniquet on his leg to control the bleeding until paramedics could arrive. He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition but has since been downgraded to critical.

Police have canvassed the neighborhood to find any additional evidence after the victim refused to provide additional information on any possible suspects.