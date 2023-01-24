One arrested in Sunday shooting

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): On Sunday around 12:30 a.m. the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a shooting investigation in the 900 block of Columbia Ave. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transferred to the hospital in non-life threating condition.

Homicide detectives developed probable cause to arrest the shooter, identified as Dennis Williams Jr. Police conducted a traffic stop where Williams was arrested without incident and transported to Allen County Jail for charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness and battery with a deadly weapon.