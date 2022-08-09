One arrested after chase following three-vehicle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in custody after a three-vehicle crash and foot chase Tuesday morning.

Dispatch received multiple calls of a black Cadillac speeding and blowing through two traffic lights in the area of State and Beacon. A short time later at 8:04 a.m., a crash occurred at E. State and Hobson involving a black Cadillac.

Police say the Cadillac was going east on State and collided with another vehicle that was going south on Hobson, causing that vehicle to crash into another vehicle that was headed north on Hobson. After the crash, the driver of the Cadillac ran from the scene and was later caught by officers a few block from the crash.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated and tested for drugs and alcohol. The woman who was driving the south bound vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man who was driving the north bound vehicle was not hurt.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. Charges are pending. The incident is still under investigation.