Old National Bank Foundation gives $180,000 to Fort Wayne Riverfront Project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Old National Bank announced Friday that the Old National Bank Foundation will award a $180,000 grant to fund the construction of the “Old National Bank Plaza” within the Fort Wayne Riverfront project.

The Old National Bank Foundation is pleased to collaborate with the Fort Wayne Park Foundation and the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department with a grant to construct the park’s main plaza. The Old National Bank Plaza will be a key feature in the downtown development project and will also feature a pavilion, band shell, public docks, an amphitheater, children’s play area and tree canopy trail.

“We are thrilled to have Old National Bank’s generous commitment and support,” said Al Moll, Executive Director of Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation. “We truly appreciate their proactive approach in making our city a better place to live and work.”

“Old National is excited to be a partner in this important Fort Wayne community project,” said Dan Doan, Region CEO. “Economic development is one of our Foundation’s funding priorities, and the Riverfront project aligns with our mission to help foster vibrant, sustainable communities.”

Located centrally within the Riverfront project, the Old National Bank Plaza will act as a central gathering place for park guests and will be a part of Phase 1 Development.