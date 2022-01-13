Ohio woman dead after head-on crash

EDGERTON, Ohio (WOWO): An Ohio woman died in a head-on crash Thursday morning in Edgerton.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 8:22 a.m. on U.S. Route 6 near County Road 6, just east of Edgerton.

Troopers say a man was traveling west on US 6 in his pickup when it went struck an oncoming car. The pickup went off the road and struck a utility box.

He was taken to Bryan Hospital with serious injuries before he was airlifted to Toledo Hospital. The woman in the car, Shelley R. Armstrong, 60 of Edgerton, died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.