Ohio to move to 2nd phase of vaccine distribution this month

Jeanne Peters, 95, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from a CVS pharmacist. (Photo Supplied/CVS Pharmacy)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP): Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says the state will move to the second phase of vaccine distribution in about two weeks.

The Phase 1B populations include teachers and other school employees, people older than 65 and those with severe medical disorders. The governor says about 2.2 million people are in this second group.

DeWine said Tuesday the state expects 100,000 vaccines for the first week of the new phase with the amount to be ramped up.

DeWine said the goals of the first and second phases remain the same: to save lives, protect health care workers, and get children back to school by March 1.

