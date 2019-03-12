Ohio State Trooper injured in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH. (WOWO) – An Ohio State Trooper and an 85-year-old woman were injured in a crash in Defiance County, Ohio, Tuesday afternoon.

Round 12:56 p.m. an 85-year old woman was driving westbound in a 2013 Chevy Equinox when on Blosser Road when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic on Farmer Mark Road. The woman then pulled into the path of an Ohio State Trooper who was heading southbound on Farmer Mark Road. Both vehicles ended up on the side of Farmer Mark Road.

Both the woman and the Trooper were transported to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville where they were treated for minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seat belt. The crash is currently under investigation.