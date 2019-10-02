Ohio State Highway Patrol offers pedestrian safety tips

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WOWO) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is giving out safety tips to pedestrians and motorists.

People are on the roadways for various reasons, whether it be for exercise or because they need to. For this reason, the Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind both pedestrians and motorists that pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility.

Out of all pedestrian-related crashes, 82 percent of them occurred in urban areas, while the remaining 18 percent happened in rural areas. Fatal crashes involving a pedestrian in rural areas is 40 percent.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says “Pedestrians and motorists each have an important role in safety. Through education and increased awareness, we can prevent tragedies before they occur.”

Lt. Bob Ashenfelter, Defiance Post Commander says “The patrol reminds both pedestrians and motorists that safety is everyone’s responsibility. Follow pedestrian signs and signals, always be aware of your surroundings and watch for traffic to ensure you are seen.”

Tips for pedestrians and motorists to follow to increase pedestrian safety: