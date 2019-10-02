Ohio State Highway Patrol offers pedestrian safety tips

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WOWO) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is giving out safety tips to pedestrians and motorists.
People are on the roadways for various reasons, whether it be for exercise or because they need to. For this reason, the Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind both pedestrians and motorists that pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility.
Out of all pedestrian-related crashes, 82 percent of them occurred in urban areas, while the remaining 18 percent happened in rural areas. Fatal crashes involving a pedestrian in rural areas is 40 percent.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says “Pedestrians and motorists each have an important role in safety. Through education and increased awareness, we can prevent tragedies before they occur.”
Lt. Bob Ashenfelter, Defiance Post Commander says “The patrol reminds both pedestrians and motorists that safety is everyone’s responsibility. Follow pedestrian signs and signals, always be aware of your surroundings and watch for traffic to ensure you are seen.”
Tips for pedestrians and motorists to follow to increase pedestrian safety:
- Use sidewalks wherever they are available. If there is no sidewalk available, walk as far away from the edge of the roadway while facing oncoming traffic.
- Stay alert at all times.
- Do not let yourself be distracted by electronic devices that can cause you to take your eyes and ears off of the road.
- Pedestrians should wear bright or reflective clothing, especially at night.
- Follow pedestrian signs and signals and do not assume a driver can see you. Pedestrians should cross where motorists expect them to.
- Motorists are required to yield to pedestrians in a marked crosswalk and in unmarked crosswalks at intersections.
- Motorists can use bright headlights when legally able so that they can illuminate the roadway and possibly spot a pedestrian walking near the roadway.
- Motorists should slow down and drive cautiously in residential areas.