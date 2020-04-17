Ohio sex offender arrested for second time this month

CELINA, Ohio (WOWO): A registered sex offender in Celina was arrested for the second time this month on Thursday.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office says Christopher J. Berogan, 29, was arrested Thursday night without incident.

RELATED: Out compliance sex offender arrested in Mercer County

He was arrested back on April 1 for living at a residence that was not his registered address. He was released by the Celina Municipal Court on April 8 on conditions to follow requirements of his sex offender registration duties and live at his registered address with his parents.

However, deputies received a tip early Thursday that he was again living at a residence at 1400 W. Market St. #41. He is charged with felony failure to register a change of address.

Berogan is held on a $50,000 bond in the Mercer County Jail.