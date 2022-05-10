Ohio names former college leader next state superintendent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former teacher, district superintendent and higher education leader was named Ohio’s new state superintendent on Tuesday.

Stephen Dackin is a former vice president of the Ohio State Board of Education, which voted 14-4 with one abstention to approve his hiring to oversee public K-12 education in the state.

“His leadership, experience, vision for the future and commitment to supporting students will help position Ohio’s education system to be the best in the nation,” board president Charlotte McGuire said.

Dackin succeeds former Superintendent Paolo DeMaria, who retired in September. Stephanie Siddens had been serving in an interim role since then.

The Fordham Institute, a pro-charter school advocacy organization, said Dackin’s background makes him “ideally-qualified for the position.”

In addition to classroom and administrative experience, Dackin had recently overseen school and community partnerships at Columbus State Community College.

Ohio Education Association President Scott DiMauro said Dackin’s past board experience also means he is “well-aware of the many education issues facing Ohio’s students and public schools.”

The teacher’s union leader called it critical that educators continue to be included as Ohio sets education policy.