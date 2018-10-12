Ohio man steals car, police pursuit results in crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Toledo, Ohio man has been arrested following a police pursuit that resulted in a crash.

Around 10:05 a.m. Friday, police received several reports of a crash with injuries on Hoenie Road, south of Fast Road, involving two vehicles.

An investigation revealed Lucas J. Jackson, 37 of Toledo, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck the rear of a 2001 Honda. Someone driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am stopped to help the crash victims.

Jackson then threatened the driver of the Pontiac with a screwdriver, stole the Pontiac and fled the scene.

The Rockford Police Chief was driving to the scene to assist in the crash when he passed Jackson in the stolen Pontiac heading westbound on State Route 707. The Chief turned and pursued Jackson.

Pursuit speeds reached 70 miles per hour when Jackson lost control of the vehicle east of Erastus Durbin Road, and rolled into a field where he was trapped inside.

Jackson was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Mercer Health, where he is currently being treated under the guard of deputies from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

No word on Jackson’s condition.

No other information has been released, as prosecutors are currently reviewing the case for potential charges against Jackson. The incident is under investigation.