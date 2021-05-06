Ohio man killed in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): An Ohio man was killed in a crash in Defiance County Thursday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 9:01 a.m. on State Route 2 near the intersection of Farmer Mark Road in Farmer Township.

Officials say Tyler L. McIntosh, 20 of Montpelier, was driving his pickup truck southwest on SR 2 when he went off the right side of the road and lost control. He then went off the left side of the road before overturning and striking a tree.

McIntosh was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.