Ohio man facing federal drug charges after Fort Wayne bust

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Toledo man is facing drug distribution charges after police found him with about 37 pounds of cocaine at a Fort Wayne truck stop.

The Journal Gazette reports that 37-year-old Uryan Frymire was arrested last week and entered a “not guilty” plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

Court records say it started when police found about 154 pounds of cocaine hidden in a semi trailer stopped for a traffic violation in Texas. They then learned the driver planned to drive to Fort Wayne and Chicago to deliver it.

Police flew the driver and the drugs to Fort Wayne and arranged a meeting with a broker the driver was supposed to meet with the drugs. That broker was allegedly Frymire.

Homeland Security officials say at the time of his arrest he admitted to police he knew what he was picking up, and planned on selling some of the drugs and giving the rest to another party.