Ohio man dies in Toll Road crash

LaGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Ohio man died in a crash on the I-80 Toll Road Monday evening.

Indiana State Police troopers were called to a crash involving two semi trucks near the 125.7 mile marker in LaGrange County at 5:10 p.m.

Troopers found a white Mack truck had crashed into the passenger side of a red Kenworth semi. The Mack truck had heavy damage and the driver was trapped in the wreckage with serious injuries. Herbert Meade, 67 of Olmstead Township, Ohio was pronounced dead at the scene.

An early investigation found that Meade was going eastbound in the left lane of I-80 behind the Kenworth. That’s when traffic had slowed or stopped from a lane restriction due to construction. Meade’s truck was following too closely, failed to stop and crashed into the rear of the Kenworth.

The driver of the Kenworth was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.