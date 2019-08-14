Ohio law enforcement focuses on impaired driving

OHIO, (WOWO) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging motorists to drive sober.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is happening now through September 2, with troopers focusing enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways.

In 2018, there were 13,364 OVI (Operating a Vehicle while Impaired) related crashes, which resulted in 402 deaths and 7,811 injuries.

Of those OVI-related crashes, 54 percent of at-fault drivers were between 21 and 39 years old, while 67 percent were male. In 2018, troopers arrested 26,614 drivers for OVI.

Motorists are being encouraged to keep the roadways safe by following all traffic laws, never driving impaired and always designating a sober driver. To report impaired drivers or drug activity, dial #677.