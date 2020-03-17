Ohio health director halts primary; gyms, theaters to close

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP): Ohio’s health director ordered polls closed in Tuesday’s primary election in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move came late Monday, after a county judge rejected a request championed by Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose to postpone in-person voting until June 2 to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus. DeWine said people shouldn’t have to choose between their health and their constitutional rights.

The officials’ effort came as a mandatory three-week closure of schools began Monday, bars and restaurants were closed indefinitely, and the governor ordered gyms, rec centers and movie theaters closed.