Ohio governor: Zoos, theaters, playgrounds can reopen June 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zoos, theaters, playgrounds, and other indoor and outdoor facilities can reopen June 10, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday as he addressed some of the last parts of the Ohio economy that remained shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor’s directive also applies to country clubs, museums, laser tag facilities, and roller skating and ice skating rinks.

The governor has yet to address mass gatherings like concerts, sporting events, and amusement parks.

DeWine said the openings must be accompanied by appropriate sanitation measures and social distancing procedures since the threat of COVID-19 remains.

“It is up to each of us to do what we can to keep each other safe and choose to keep six feet of social distance, wear masks, and maintain good hand hygiene,” DeWine said.