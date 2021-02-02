Ohio governor proposes $1-billion to offset pandemic harm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing one-time spending of over $1-billion over the next two years to help offset the economic harm of the pandemic and to promote Ohio as a desirable place to live and work.

The Republican governor is proposed about $460-million to help small businesses, about $450-million to help local communities, and $50-million to market the state. DeWine announced the plan Monday as part of his proposed two-year state budget.

He said the $1-billion-plus is a one-time investment gleaned through savings from a reduced workforce and frozen state spending and an increase in federal Medical dollars.