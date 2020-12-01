Ohio Governor Mike DeWine facing impeachment over COVID-19 overreach

COLUMBUS, OH. (WOWO): For the second time this year, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is facing impeachment after several Republican lawmakers filed articles to remove him in Columbus on Monday.

A total of 12 articles of impeachment have been filed alleging abuse of power. State Representative John Becker was joined in the filing by three other lawmakers who cite DeWine’s vetoing of two bills, one of which would strip him of seemingly unfettered power to level health orders and shut businesses down.

In a statement released to media and on Facebook, Becker said “Governor DeWine’s mismanagement, malfeasance, misfeasance, abuse of power, and other crimes include, but are not limited to, meddling in the conduct of a presidential primary election, arbitrarily closing and placing curfews on certain businesses, while allowing other businesses to remain open. He weaponized the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to bully and harass businesses and the people; to enforce a statewide mask mandate and other controversial measures of dubious “value,” making Ohio a hostile work environment.”

Becker went on to say that DeWine has “had the further audacity to include congregants of places of worship, forcing citizens to choose between worshipping their God and worshipping at the altar of unbridled government”.

His statement also went on to say that the Governor’s controversial mask mandate, which has existed since early summer, is viewed by many Ohioans as “degrading, humiliating and insulting”. Becker cited evidence that masks can be a health hazard by retaining bacteria, viruses, and creating panic attacks and other psychological difficulties.

“Rather than hearing the cries of Ohioans, Governor DeWine continues to stifle those cries by finding more inventive ways to use masks to muffle the voices of the people,” said Representative Becker in the statement. “He continues to have callous disregard for the fact that his isolation policies have led to a shockingly high number of suicides, alarming rates of drug abuse, persistently high unemployment, and the forced abandonment of the elderly by their loved ones.”

The case now goes to the full House of Representatives where a simple majority of members must vote to send it to trial in the Ohio Senate. A two-thirds majority of the Ohio Senate would have to vote to convict and remove DeWine.