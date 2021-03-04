Ohio governor has no immediate plans to lift mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP): A spokesman says Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has no immediate plans to lift the statewide mask mandate despite recent decisions to do so in Texas and other states.

Spokesman Dan Tierney said Wednesday that even people who have been vaccinated could still transmit a weakened form of the coronavirus to someone at risk of a serious case of COVID-19.

Tierney said Ohioans still need to wear masks and socially distance until the state reaches a critical mass of people who have received the vaccine.

The governor put the current mask order in place in July.