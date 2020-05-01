Ohio extends stay-at-home order through May 29

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO): Ohio’s Stay-at-Home order now won’t be ending until almost June.

The Ohio Department of Health officially announced early this morning that the state’s stay-at-home order has been extended until 11:59pm on May 29th.

Director Amy Acton says it’s to “further prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

It also allows for the reopening of manufacturers, distributors, and construction businesses starting on May 4th, retail stores will be allowed to reopen on May 12th, and medical providers can resume “non-essential” procedures and surgeries, including dental work, starting today.

Read the full order here.