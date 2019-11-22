Ohio dog groomer faces multiple felony cruelty charges

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): She’s gone from grooming dogs, to being in the doghouse herself. A Fulton County, Ohio dog groomer is facing five grand jury indictments for felony animal cruelty.

Court records show that the charges against Theresa Taylor of Bryan are connected to incidents over four days with various dogs at Theresa Taylor’s Grooming in Archbold. The charges came after an employee notified police and provided surveillance footage from the business that showed Taylor gripping and pulling dogs by their ears and the skin on their heads. She was freed on 10-thousand dollars bond and will face arraignment on December 3.