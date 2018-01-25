Officials: Workers relocating to Indiana from Puerto Rico

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP): Officials say dozens of workers and their families from Puerto Rico who were displaced by Hurricane Maria are moving to northeastern Indiana.

WPTA-TV reports the workers are employed by Warsaw-based medical device manufacturer Zimmer Biomet, which has operations in Puerto Rico, and were offered assistance if they wanted to move to Kosciusko and Whitley counties due to the extent of hurricane damage.

Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel said about 45 workers and their families were expected to settle in the city he leads because housing was readily available and the community is a short drive from Warsaw. Plans are being developed to provide resources and assistance to those moving in.

The station says some families have already arrived, but most are expected to move in over the next few weeks.