Officials release vehicle info in Stueben County hit and run

STUEBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department has released vehicle information from the Saturday hit and run in Steuben County that left two juveniles injured.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident that happened on CR 275 N near Lake James. A 2008-2012 Jeep Liberty with damage to the passenger side, including the side view mirror, has been identified as the suspect vehicle. The mirror may still be attached to the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 260-668-4646 or Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-STOP.