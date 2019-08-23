Officials investigating fatal off-road crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Conservation officers are investigating a fatal off-road vehicle accident that happening Thursday night near Columbia City.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the crash was at the intersection of 600 S and Old 102.

Crews responded just after 9 to find Kenneth Stroud, 61, unresponsive in the road. He was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he later died according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Officials say that Stroud was driving erratically and lost control, ejecting him and causing the off-road vehicle to fall on top of him.