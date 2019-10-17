Officials celebrate opening of new IU Health clinic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana University Health has opened its first urgent care center in Fort Wayne.

Mayor Tom Henry shared a photo from yesterday’s ribbon cutting on his social media accounts.

The office actually opened last month at 9821 Lima Road, according to the Journal Gazette, and joins two IU Health primary care offices in town, with a fourth facility under construction at the intersection of Stellhorn and Lahmeyer Roads.

The Lima Road facility can treat various injuries, illnesses, minor burns, and also has on-site lab and X-ray capabilities.