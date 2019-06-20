Officials break ground on new IU Health facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Officials with IU Health, Mayor Tom Henry, Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters and other government representatives broke ground today on the new IU Health facility in the northeast side of Fort Wayne.

The facility is a 25,000 square foot medical office building that will house primary care services with up to ten physicians. The building will also have an urgent care center, laboratory services, advanced imaging and space for the community to utilize.

IU Health Fort Wayne President Brian Bauer states that they picked the northeast side of town because it’s a growing area of town with a tremendous population. He says “We saw limited access to primary care services here and it just looked and felt like a great spot to provide access to high quality care.”

IU Health currently has a location in the southwest side of town with plans to open another 10,000 square foot primary care facility that is set to open on Auburn Park Drive in July. The facility on the northeast side of town is expected to open sometime next year.