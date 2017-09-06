Official trick-or-treat hours released for Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The official trick-or-treat hour for the city of Fort Wayne have been released. Trick-or-treat will be allowed in the city of Fort Wayne from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.
Trick-or-treaters should only visit homes with an exterior front light (or porch light) turned on. The light will indicate that trick-or-treaters are welcomed.
Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are also encouraging trick-or-treaters to remember the following safety rules:
- Do not wear costumes that obscure your vision
- Wear reflective clothing, or light colored clothing to make you more visible to motorists
- Travel in groups composed of at least one adult
- Have a pre-planned route
- Only cross streets at the crosswalks
- Visit familiar homes, and do not enter a stranger’s home
- Be prepared for adverse weather
- Refrain from consuming any treats until inspected by an adult