Official trick-or-treat hours released for Fort Wayne

Kayla Blakeslee
("Trick or Treat" by Pauls Imaging Photography, CC BY- IND 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The official trick-or-treat hour for the city of Fort Wayne have been released.  Trick-or-treat will be allowed in the city of Fort Wayne from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

Trick-or-treaters should only visit homes with an exterior front light (or porch light) turned on. The light will indicate that trick-or-treaters are welcomed.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are also encouraging trick-or-treaters to remember the following safety rules:

  • Do not wear costumes that obscure your vision
  • Wear reflective clothing, or light colored clothing to make you more visible to motorists
  • Travel in groups composed of at least one adult
  • Have a pre-planned route
  • Only cross streets at the crosswalks
  • Visit familiar homes, and do not enter a stranger’s home
  • Be prepared for adverse weather
  • Refrain from consuming any treats until inspected by an adult

 

