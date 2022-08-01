Official memorial fund for fallen officer Noah Shahnavaz

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (Indiana State Police Release) – Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established an official memorial fund to honor Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

On July 31, 2022, Officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop on State Road 37 and County Road 1000 N in Madison County, Indiana.

The foundation has been designated by the Elwood Police Department as the official fundraiser to accept monetary donations on behalf of the family. Anyone who is wishing to donate can visit any First Merchant Bank by referencing the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation.

Donations can also be made by visiting www.indianafallen.org and clicking on “FALLEN HEROES” to select NOAH SHAHNAVAZ.