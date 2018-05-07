Officers asking for your help finding wanted woman

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department are asking for your help finding a wanted woman.

They need your assistance locating Crystal Applewhite, 35, who is wanted for several counts of Forgery out of Huntington County. She is also wanted for questioning for forgery in Grant County.

She is described as white, approximately 5-06” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

If you have any information where Applewhite can be located, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S that’s 765-662-8477.

Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes.