Off Road Vehicle Incident Injures Man In Allen County Sunday Night

LEO, Ind. (WOWO): A Pleasant Lake man was seriously injured in an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in Allen County last night. Shortly before 9 P.M. Sunday, police received a call that a resident in the 8500 block of Gerig Road discovered an ORV overturned and on top of the operator. Garrett J. Mozena, 27, was removed from underneath the machine and transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment of a head injury. Preliminary investigation showed Mozena was attempting to turn onto Gerig Road when he lost control of the ORV, causing it to overturn. Mozena was not wearing a helmet or any other protective riding equipment at the time of the accident, which is still under investigation.