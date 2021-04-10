O’Daniel Automotive founder dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Maury O’Daniel, founder of the O’Daniel automotive group has died according to our Partners in News at ABC-21.

O’Daniel was the patriarch of an automotive family that has been a part of the Fort Wayne Community for over four decades, growing from a single Oldsmobile dealership in 1979 to five dealerships that include Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Mazda and premium brands Audi and Porsche.

Maury O’Daniel and his family made Fort Wayne home, relocating from Evansville in the late 1970’s. He opened O’Daniel Oldsmobile in 1979.

His age and cause of death were not noted in the announcement.