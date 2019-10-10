October Crop Production Drops Corn, Soybean Forecast

Corn Production Down Less Than 1 Percent from September Forecast

Soybean Production Down 2 Percent

Cotton Production Down 1 Percent

Orange Production Virtually Unchanged from Last Season

Corn production for grain is forecast at 13.8 billion bushels, down less than 1 percent from the previous forecast and down 4 percent from last year. Based on conditions as of October 1, yields are expected to average 168.4 bushels per harvested acre, up 0.2 bushel from the previous forecast but down 8.0 bushels from 2018. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 81.8 million

acres, down less than 1 percent from the previous forecast but up slightly from 2018. Acreage updates were made in several States based on a thorough review of all available data.

Soybean production for beans is forecast at 3.55 billion bushels, down 2 percent from the previous forecast and down 20 percent from last year. Based on conditions as of October 1, yields are expected to average 46.9 bushels per acre, down 1.0 bushel from the previous forecast and down 3.7 bushels from 2018. Area harvested for beans in the United States is forecast at 75.6 million acres, down less than 1 percent from the previous forecast and down 14 percent from 2018. Acreage updates were made in several states based on a thorough review of all available data.

This report was approved on October 10, 2019.

Source: USDA NASS