“Obamacare” signups drop in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fewer Hoosiers signed up for insurance offered through the Affordable Care Act this year.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services say a little less than 150,000 Indiana residents signed up for health insurance through the federal marketplace this year, down 11% from last year.

The Journal Gazette reports that enrollment numbers are down slightly nationwide as well, with over 8.45-million signing up for insurance this time around, as opposed to 8.82-million last year.

That might get even lower soon, as a federal judge ruled earlier this month that the law’s individual coverage mandate is unconstitutional. The government has appealed that ruling.